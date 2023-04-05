Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson Win Big at CMT Awards

The 2023 CMT Music Awards were held in Austin on Sunday.

First-time winners claimed the night – Jelly Roll received three wins, followed by Lainey Wilson with two wins, and HARDY, Megan Moroney and Katelyn Brown took home one each.

Co-hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini, the show featured epic performances, first-ever collaborations, and world premieres as part of country music’s entirely fan-voted awards show.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown – “Thank God”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Lainey Wilson – “Heart Like A Truck”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Jelly Roll – “Son Of A Sinner”

GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Zac Brown Band – “Out In The Middle”

BREAKTHROUGH FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Megan Moroney – “Tennessee Orange”

BREAKTHROUGH MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Jelly Roll – “Son Of A Sinner”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson – “wait in the truck”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Jelly Roll – “Son of A Sinner” (from CMT All Access)