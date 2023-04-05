Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson Win Big at CMT Awards

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo courtesy of CMT Awards

The 2023 CMT Music Awards were held in Austin on Sunday.

First-time winners claimed the night – Jelly Roll received three wins, followed by Lainey Wilson with two wins, and HARDY, Megan Moroney and Katelyn Brown took home one each.

Co-hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini, the show featured epic performances, first-ever collaborations, and world premieres as part of country music’s entirely fan-voted awards show.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown – “Thank God”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Lainey Wilson – “Heart Like A Truck”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Jelly Roll – “Son Of A Sinner”

GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Zac Brown Band – “Out In The Middle”

BREAKTHROUGH FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Megan Moroney – “Tennessee Orange”

BREAKTHROUGH MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Jelly Roll – “Son Of A Sinner”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson – “wait in the truck”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
Jelly Roll – “Son of A Sinner” (from CMT All Access)

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

