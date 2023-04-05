Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson Win Big at CMT Awards

The 2023 CMT Music Awards were held in Austin on Sunday.
First-time winners claimed the night – Jelly Roll received three wins, followed by Lainey Wilson with two wins, and HARDY, Megan Moroney and Katelyn Brown took home one each.
Co-hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini, the show featured epic performances, first-ever collaborations, and world premieres as part of country music’s entirely fan-voted awards show.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown – “Thank God”
FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Lainey Wilson – “Heart Like A Truck”
MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Jelly Roll – “Son Of A Sinner”
GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Zac Brown Band – “Out In The Middle”
BREAKTHROUGH FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Megan Moroney – “Tennessee Orange”
BREAKTHROUGH MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Jelly Roll – “Son Of A Sinner”
COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson – “wait in the truck”
CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)
CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
Jelly Roll – “Son of A Sinner” (from CMT All Access)