



JCPenney filed for bankruptcy and will begin the process of closing 154 stores across the country on June 12, reports CNBC.

Included in the list of locations to close is the Columbia store at 800 S James Campbell Blvd.

Other Tennessee locations to close include Cleveland, Maryville and McMinnville.

The CoolSprings Galleria JCPenney is not on the closure list. Additional closures will be announced at a later time.

The expected length of time for the stores to close will take from 12 to 16 weeks.

“While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” Chief Executive Jill Soltau said in a statement to CNBC.



