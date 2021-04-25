JazzFest Returns to Murfreesboro

JazzFest, a weekend of fun and cool contemporary jazz featuring family entertainment, unique vendors, delicious food and great live music, returns to Murfreesboro on May 1, 2021 from noon to 9pm.
Attendees are invited to enjoy the best of locally known jazz artists, including many of Rutherford County’s school jazz bands.
Schedule of Events:
Free music clinics:
10:00 (from the stage) Discovery Center “Shake, Rattle and Roll”. This is a preschool-elementary aged interactive workshop on music and science sponsored by the Discovery Center. Bring your little ones for a fun activity and then visit the Kids’ Alley for more free fun!
11:00 (located at the Center for the Arts off the square) Yamil Conga will be leading a drumming workshop for middle-adult aged attendees.
Music Schedule from the stage:
Noon- Middle TN Christian School
12:30 – St. Rose Middle School
1:00- Blackman High School
1:40 Oakland Middle School
2:20 Rockvale High School
3:00 MTSU Ensemble #1
4:00 Bryan Cumming Band
5:30 Alison Brazil & Yamil Conga on drums
7:00 Music City Swing
JazzFest is held in the shadow of the historic 1859 Rutherford County Court House in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
This free festival features free parking downtown, food trucks, and musical entertainment for the entire family.
