Jaylen Jones Named OVC Freshman of the Week

NASHVILLE – Tennessee State men’s basketball freshman Jaylen Jones earned his first career league award as he was named the Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Week, as announced by the league on Monday afternoon.

The freshman guard racked up three double-digit scoring performances last week while helping TSU pick up two victories, including a come-from-behind win over Southeastern Louisiana in the Emerald Coast Classic.

Jones averaged 13.0 points per game, 7.0 boards per game, 5.0 assists, and 1.0 steals per contest. The Nashville native tallied 10 points against Midway, 18 against Mercer, and 11 against SELU. He was one rebound shy of a double-double against Midway as he logged nine boards in the win.

The freshman’s 18 points against Mercer marked a new career high. The former 3-star product has finished in double-figures five times this season and is averaging 10.4 points per game, along with 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Jones and the Tigers will be back in action on Wednesday evening as they are set to travel down I-65 to Huntsville, Ala., to take on Alabama A&M.

Source: TSU (Stephen Featherston)

More Sports News