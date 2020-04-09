Reform Alliance, a criminal justice reform organization created by Jay-Z, Meek Mill and others, have sent 40,000 masks to the Department of Corrections in Tennessee.

The organization is distributing about 100,000 masks nationwide.

Via Facebook, Reform posted, “Thanks to leadership from our friend Shaka Senghor, we just rushed 100,000 masks to people behind bars 🙌🏾 That includes 50,000 masks to Rikers (where there are nearly 500 confirmed cases of COVID-19), 40,000 masks to the Tennessee DOC, and 5,000 masks to Parchman Prison in Mississippi.”

Reform launched this initiative as COVID-19 spreads to correctional facilities. Reform shared on Facebook, potentially 100,000 people behind bars could die from Coronavirus if no action is taken. They cited the virus spreads more quickly in crowded and enclosed areas. To learn more about Reform and their plan of action for COVID-19, visit their website.