Jay Cutler Released Early After DUI Jail Sentence In Williamson County

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler has been released from the Williamson County Jail after serving less than three days of a four-day sentence stemming from a DUI conviction, according WKRN.

Cutler, a Vanderbilt graduate best known for his 12-year career with the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, and Miami Dolphins, was arrested in October 2024 after Franklin police said he rear-ended another driver. According to court records, Cutler allegedly offered the motorist $2,000 not to contact police and attempted to leave the scene.

Officers reported that Cutler showed signs of intoxication, including slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and the smell of alcohol. A loaded Glock pistol was found in his center console, while a rifle was recovered from the backseat.

The former quarterback was later charged with driving under the influence, possessing a handgun while under the influence, failure to exercise due care, and violating Tennessee’s implied consent law. Prosecutors said Cutler accepted a plea agreement in August 2025, which required the forfeiture of his firearm in exchange for dismissal of the weapons charge. He received a four-day jail sentence, a $350 fine, one year of supervised probation with regular drug testing, and the loss of his driver’s license.

Cutler was booked into the Williamson County Jail on Sept. 29. Sheriff Jeff Hughes confirmed he was released the night of Oct. 1, though the reason for his early release was not disclosed.

The 41-year-old, who retired from the NFL in 2017, was previously married to reality television personality Kristin Cavallari. A civil lawsuit connected to the 2024 Franklin crash remains pending.

