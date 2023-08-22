Jason Stein Named Belmont Assistant Baseball Coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – – Belmont University baseball head coach Dave Jarvis announced Tuesday the hire of Jason Stein to the position of assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

Stein (pronounced STEEN) served most recently as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Middle Tennessee.

He returns to Belmont having served on Jarvis’ staff from 2001-08.

“We are excited to welcome Jason back to the Belmont coaching staff,” Jarvis said. “He brings outstanding experience from several quality programs and conferences. He’s seen the college game from every angle. Jason’s teaching ability, energy and dedication to players will benefit our program.”

Stein brings a wealth of experience and industry knowledge to the Bruin diamond, having spent over two decades in the college game.

In all, Stein has recruited and coached 45 Major League Baseball draft picks – including 12 former Bruins, most notably sixth-round selection Blake Owen.

Stein previously served as an assistant coach at Duke from 2015 to 2022, holding responsibilities such as hitting coach, third base coach, coaching infielders, coordinating the team’s community service efforts, and managing the program’s on-campus facilities.

In 2021, Stein helped the Blue Devils capture the program’s first ACC Baseball Tournament Championship title in program history and their first conference title since 1961. While on the Blue Devil staff, Stein was a part of four NCAA Regional appearances and back-to-back NCAA Super Regional appearances in 2018 and 2019.

Before Duke, Stein was the head coach at Eastern Kentucky from 2008 to 2015. Stein earned Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year in 2012 after leading EKU to a share of the OVC regular season title.

Under Stein’s direction, the Colonels regularly ranked in the top 10 nationally in home runs per game, ranking first in the nation in home runs per game with 1.22 per contest in 2012. EKU’s 66 home runs tied for second-most in the nation. EKU belted 59 home runs and posted a .450 team slugging percentage in 2015.

During his first stint with the Bruins, Stein coached 24 All-Atlantic Sun Conference selections, including Carlo Testa who earned First Team honors as a starting pitcher and outfielder.

Stein earned two degrees at EKU. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in ornamental horticulture in 1997 and received his master’s degree in sports administration in 1998. Stein posted a .334 career batting average; his .378 average in 1993 led the Ohio Valley Conference.

Stein and his wife Terri have five children (Ryker, Riley, Jaxton, Jacey and Kacen).

Source: Belmont Sports

