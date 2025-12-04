Jason’s Deli Serves Up 12 Days of Deli-cious for the Holidays

Jason’s Deli is charming guests with the return of its beloved “12 Days of Deli-cious,” featuring 12 consecutive days of flavorful specials, bonus points, and the introduction of the Flavor Passport that extends rewards into the new year.

From Dec. 12–23, each day offers something unique for everyone to enjoy:

12 – Free Pumpkin Spice Coffee Cake slice with any purchase

13 – Mystery reward

14 – Double points on any purchase

15 – $5 off a $30 purchase

16 – Free cup of soup with entrée purchase

17 – Free dozen cookies with any $100 purchase

18 – Free 24-ounce drink with any purchase

19 – 50 bonus points on any purchase

20 – Buy one entrée, get a second 50% off

21 – Free kids’ meal with purchase of adult entrée

22 – Buy one, get one free cookie

23 – $5 reward for all Deli Dollars members

To sweeten the deal, those who visit multiple days will get bonus points: two to four visits earn 150 points; five to eight visits, 175 points; nine to 11 visits, 250 points; and completing all 12 days rewards 500 points plus a Flavor Passport. This exclusive perk provides one complimentary item each month from a rotating featured menu category, offering 12 unique tastes and rewards throughout 2026.

The brand is also offering holiday gift card deals throughout December. For every $50 in gift cards purchased, guests will receive an extra $5 promo card, while Deli Dollars members will receive an additional $5 bonus reward in the app, redeemable in January. The gift cards will also come with an exclusive and highly sought-after Coca-Cola and Jason’s Deli-branded polar bear ornament, available while supplies last.

Jason’s Deli partners with trusted suppliers and supports local organizations in markets across the country to source ingredients and give back where it operates. To learn more about Jason’s Deli, find the nearest store or sign up for Deli Dollars, please visit JasonsDeli.com .

