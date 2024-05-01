Jason Golden Named Mid-Cumberland Superintendent of the Year

WCS Superintendent Jason Golden is the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents (TOSS) Mid-Cumberland Superintendent of the Year.

Golden was chosen by his colleagues in the area for this honor, making him one of eight regional recipients in the State.

“Jason is an outstanding school district leader who is always willing to support his colleagues in the Mid-Cumberland region and the State,” said Franklin Special School District Superintendent Dr. David Snowden. “He is always willing to share his knowledge and expertise as we strive to enhance the lives of all students. We know his focus is always on continuous improvement for all Williamson County schools to ensure the tradition of excellence is maintained. As regional superintendents, we appreciate Jason’s willingness to advocate for public education.”

TOSS is an advocacy organization for public education in Tennessee. The Superintendent of the Year award recognizes exceptional leadership, service to students and more. More information about TOSS is available on the organization’s website.

Source: WCS

