Jason & Brittany Aldean, Dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus, Surprise People With Free Gas

Those who stopped to get gas last week were surprised when Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany were dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus giving out free gas.

Posting the video on Instagram, Brittany shared, “We love spreading holiday cheer❣️ Merry Christmas to all🎄♥️ @jimmydarts inspired us.”

It appears the couple was outside of a Twice Daily wearing clip-on cell phone holder to capture the moment. Brittany says, “Merry Christmas, today we are going to spread some cheer at a local gas station, let’s do it,” then Jason shouted, “ho ho ho.”

During the video, you can see them swipe their credit card paying for gas for different customers. You even see Brittany pumping gas for one lucky person.

One driver received more than a tank of gas; he was given a $100 dollar bill since he wasn’t filling up his tank.

The driver stated, “It helps because I drive from here to Nashville for work like every day.”

Watch the video below.