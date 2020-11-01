Jason Aldean’s Family Channel “Tiger King” for Halloween

This is the best thing ever!
Jason Aldean, along with his wife, Brittany and kids Memphis and Navy shared the best Halloween video. The entire family was dressed as a character from the Netflix special Tiger King.
As the video begins, you see Jason Aldean (aka Tiger King) with a guitar, leg brace, and a blonde wig and the song playing “I Saw a Tiger” by Joe Exotic.
Keep watching because Carole Baskin makes an appearance at the end.
Via Instagram, Aldean says, “Happy Halloween Weekend…you’re welcome!”
