



Country artist Jason Aldean is selling his beach home on the Gulf of Mexico at Saint George.

According to Realtor.com, the four-story home is listed for $2.95 million. Aldean and wife Brittany first purchased the home in 2015 for $1.8 million. The home is located in a private, gated community.

Sitting just 350 feet from the beach, the home is 6,893 square feet with seven bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms. Out of the seven bedrooms, four are suites, there are also two children’s suites with built-in bunks.

Outdoor amenities include a pool and screened-in porch and picturesque views of the beach.

Aldean chose to sell the property as they recently purchased a home in Santa Rosa beach. Realtor.com stated the new home is 4,452 square feet with five bedrooms and covered porches on both levels of the home.

