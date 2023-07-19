Jason Aldean’s Music Video ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Filmed in Columbia

Jason Aldean released the song “Try That in a Small Town” in May but the video was just released on Friday, July 14th. Aldean’s latest video has received a lot of attention and some are calling it controversial.

The video was filmed in Columbia at the courthouse with an American Flag hanging in the background.

Country Music Television has pulled the video from rotation, reports Billboard. The video was in rotation for play on the channel when it was released on Friday but it’s unclear how many times the video was shown.

Since the video was released on YouTube, it has garnered over 1 million views. In response to the backlash the video has received, Aldean tweeted:

In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.… — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 18, 2023

With the release of the video, Aldean shared on social media, “When u grow up in a small town, it’s that unspoken rule of ‘we all have each other’s backs and we look out for each other.’ It feels like somewhere along the way, that sense of community and respect has gotten lost. Deep down we are all ready to get back to that. I hope my new music video helps y’all know that u are not alone in feeling that way. Go check it out!”

“Try That In A Small Town” is the latest new music and first radio single off of Aldean’s upcoming 11th studio album. Aldean kicked off his Highway Desperado Tour this past weekend, visiting Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, NY; Hartford, CT and Saratoga Springs, NY. The Hartford show was cut short due to Aldean suffering from heat exhaustion, the concert was rescheduled to July 30th.

