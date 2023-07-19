Jason Aldean’s Music Video ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Filmed in Columbia

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Theo Wargo

Jason Aldean released the song “Try That in a Small Town” in May but the video was just released on Friday, July 14th. Aldean’s latest video has received a lot of attention and some are calling it controversial.

The video was filmed in Columbia at the courthouse with an American Flag hanging in the background.

Country Music Television has pulled the video from rotation, reports Billboard. The video was in rotation for play on the channel when it was released on Friday but it’s unclear how many times the video was shown.

Since the video was released on YouTube, it has garnered over 1 million views. In response to the backlash the video has received, Aldean tweeted:

With the release of the video, Aldean shared on social media, “When u grow up in a small town, it’s that unspoken rule of ‘we all have each other’s backs and we look out for each other.’ It feels like somewhere along the way, that sense of community and respect has gotten lost. Deep down we are all ready to get back to that. I hope my new music video helps y’all know that u are not alone in feeling that way. Go check it out!”

Try That In A Small Town” is the latest new music and first radio single off of Aldean’s upcoming 11th studio album. Aldean kicked off his Highway Desperado Tour this past weekend, visiting Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, NY; Hartford, CT and Saratoga Springs, NY. The Hartford show was cut short due to Aldean suffering from heat exhaustion, the concert was rescheduled to July 30th.

Watch the video for “Try That in a Small Town” here.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleWatch Lukas Nelson’s Latest Music Video Filmed in Hendersonville
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here