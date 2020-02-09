Jason Aldean and Florida Georiga Line (Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard) just announced their latest collaboration – Wolf Moon Bourbon.

Wolf Moon is an 80-proof bourbon distilled from Midwestern grains and aged for four years in new, charred American oak barrels. The bourbon’s flavor profile, chosen by the trio, offers caramel, sweet corn, honey and candied fruit, balanced by hints of oak and spice.

“There’s nothing like sharing a glass of bourbon with my crew after a show—you could say its been part of our ritual for years,” said Jason Aldean in a release. “Tyler and Brian have been a part of that ritual and we wanted to create something to remind us of our favorite memories. Wolf Moon’s name is a nod to the pack—the friends that become family. I’m looking forward to raising a glass with all my fans on the road this year.”

The announcement on the Wolf Moon Facebook page shows a video of Jason Aldean where he says, “These guys are more than friends, they’re family. We drink a lot of whiskey together, we made a lot of memories together, this bourbon is for the good life moments.”

This is not the first dip into spirits for Hubbard and Kelley, they launched Old Camp Whiskey back in 2016.

Wolf Moon is currently available in select markets, on ReserveBar.com, at a suggested retail price of $24.99 for a 750 ml bottle.