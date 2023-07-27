Jason Aldean Edits New Music Video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’

Jason Aldean’s controversial music video for “Try That in a Small Town” has been edited.

The video which was first released on Friday, July 14th is now six seconds shorter. The updated video no longer contains clips from Fox 5 Atlanta showing violence during a Black Lives Matter protest. This was first reported by TMZ.

Related: Jason Aldean Speaks Out at Cincinnati Concert About ‘Try That in a Small Town’

BBR Music Group, Aldean’s label, in a statement to the Washington Post shared why the video was edited, stating, “the video footage was edited due to third party copyright clearance issues.”

TMZ shared the production company working on the video reached out to Fox for permission to use the news footage, Fox asked for the lyrics to the song. The production company sent a link to the song but not written lyrics as requested. Fox then asked that the footage be removed.

We are unsure exactly when the video was edited. Since the release of the video, it has been viewed on YouTube over 19 million times. Billboard reported the song debuted at number 2 on the Hot 100; it also debuted with the biggest sales week for a country song in 10 years.

Aldean released a statement on social media after CMT decided to pull the video from rotation.

“In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage -and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far. As so many pointed out, I was present at Route 91-where so many lost their lives- and our community recently suffered another heartbreaking tragedy. NO ONE, including me, wants to continue to see senseless headlines or families ripped apart. Try That In A Small Town, for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief. Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences. My political views have never been something I’ve hidden from, and I know that a lot of us in this Country don’t agree on how we get back to a sense of normalcy where we go at least a day without a headline that keeps us up at night. But the desire for it to- that’s what this song is about.”

Since the news of the video edit, Aldean has not responded in a statement or social media.

Watch the video below showing the edits of the music video.