Jared Leto Announces Thirty Seconds to Mars Tour Heads to Nashville

Climbing from the Empire State Building in New York City, Oscar winning actor Jared Leto announced Thirty Seconds to Mars’ monumental Seasons 2024 World Tour — an extensive run across Latin America, Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand. This will be the band’s first headline tour in over 5 years.

Leto, the band’s frontman, accomplished a historic feat as he completed the first ever climb of the Empire State Building. Having always been fascinated with the incredible landmark since he was a child, he said “The building is a testament of all the things that can be done in the world if we put our minds to it, which is largely the inspiration behind our most recent album, It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day.” As an avid climber, the Empire State Building and the tour announcement carry the sentiment that anything is possible if we try.

The tour will stop in Nashville on August 3, 2024 at Ascend Amphitheater.

Tickets are available starting with a Thirty Seconds to Mars pre-sale beginning on Friday, November 10 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, November 17 at 10am local time. Find tickets here.