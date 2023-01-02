January 2023 Theme: New Year. New You

As we prepare to change our calendars to 2023, many people will be making New Year’s resolutions. But as you plan those resolutions, ensure you have the right gear and resources to avoid excuses and see results this year.

One way to do that is to start with a low-impact exercise routine. Yoga is excellent for people who have achy joints and are looking to get started with some gentle strength training. By engaging your muscles in slow, deliberate movements, you can see slow and steady results without the achy discomfort. Plus, the exercise routine requires minimal equipment investment.

Yoga will keep you indoors during these cold weather months to eliminate another common excuse people make for not working out.

Here’s a look at how to set your New Year’s fitness resolutions up for success in 2023.

Setting Realistic Goals

The key to success for a new fitness routine is setting realistic goals for yourself. You don’t want to feel like it is impossible to achieve your resolution. Here are some New Year’s resolutions to help you get started thinking about what you’d like to achieve.

Participate in a new sport, such as yoga, which is low impact and ideal for just about anyone

Hold a plank for 1 minute without wavering

Test out a new fitness class/routine

Finish a running/walking race

Complete weekly meal prep to make healthier choices

Eliminate one bad food habit, such as eating sweets every day, drinking alcohol multiple times per week or packing a bag of chips every day for lunch. Start small eliminating foods though because you don’t want to feel like there’s very little you can enjoy

Commit to a better bedtime routine and more sleep

Increase your daily water intake

New Year’s Resolution Tips to Eliminate Excuses and Stay Motivated

Adding anything to your to-do list might feel daunting. But with the right planning, you can make fitness a priority in 2023. Here are several tips for eliminating common excuses for working out.

1. Outline Your “Why”

By outlining your reasons for starting a new fitness routine, you’ll have something to return to on the days when it feels challenging. And you’ll be able to look back at the start of each new week and remind yourself what you’re working for.

2. Invite Friends and Family to Join in

Having others join in your resolutions can help you stick with them no matter what comes in 2023. Plus, when others know about your resolutions, they can help keep you accountable while sharing tips and insights about their journey. When asking a friend to join in, just be sure to set a fitness schedule so you can check in with one another regularly.

3. Find a Fitness Routine that Works for You

These first few weeks of focusing on fitness might be more about finding an effective fitness routine that matches your interests and keeps you engaged. Perhaps that means varying your workouts by participating in spin class one day and yoga the next. Find whatever works best for you to keep you engaged in your goals.

4. Set Milestones for Your Goals

Break down your master New Year’s resolution into smaller mini-goals. This will give you a sense of accomplishment long before the year ends. Having smaller goals can help you stay on track or easily put you back on track when something derails your plans. For example, if you want to be able to bench-press 100 pounds, set a goal to be able to bench-press 50 pounds by March 1 and 75 by May 1. Building on these goals will help you see your progress and enjoy the journey toward your final goal.

5. Build in Rest Days

An essential element of any new fitness routine is rest. You can’t put in max effort every day. A good rest day activity is taking a walk around your neighborhood. You’ll stay active, keep your muscles warm and ward off burnout. Plus, you’re far less likely to experience injury if you allow yourself the rest you need to recover from intense workouts. And always listen to your body. If it’s telling you to take a day off, do it. You’re better off taking one rest day than pushing through, getting injured and taking several weeks off to recover.

