Jan’s Hallmark in Cool Springs is Closing

Jan’s Hallmark, located at 545 Cool Springs Blvd in Franklin, is closing. Their last day of business will be Feb. 20th, 2021. Jan’s Hallmark has occupied its current location since 2000.

The store has had a long history in Franklin, opening in the CoolSprings Galleria when it first opened for business back in 1991, the current Hallmark store in the mall is a company store.

At one point, Jan’s Hallmark operated the store inside CoolSprings Galleria and a location next to Kroger on Mallory Lane before moving to the location at Cool Springs Boulevard.

Currently, items are marked 40 percent off and customers have the opportunity to purchase store fixtures. New merchandise for Valentine’s Day is not on sale at this time.

Hours of operation are Monday – Saturday, 10 am – 7 pm, and Sunday, noon – 5 pm.