Jamie Blatnick Named as MTSU strength Coach

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee head football coach Derek Mason announced today the hiring of Jamie Blatnick as the Director of Strength and Conditioning.

“Jamie is very gifted as a strength and conditioning coach, but his personality is through the roof,” said Mason. “He is an extremely good teacher, loves the game of football and possesses the energy and passion that will push our program over the top. In my time with him at Oklahoma State I thought he was fantastic in his ability to teach, reach, and develop young men.”

Blatnick, from Celina, Tex., comes to Murfreesboro after spending the past three years as an assistant strength and conditioning coach at his alma mater Oklahoma State.

“I have only been here about 72 hours but love the town, the community and the opportunity to be here with Coach Mason,” said Blatnick. “Coach Mason has such great energy and attitude about him that’s contagious and I can’t wait to get started working with the athletes at a place that is known to have a winning tradition.”

Working under Rob Glass at OSU, Blatnick was responsible for executing weightlifting and conditioning programs, technique coaching for Olympic lifts, sprint mechanics, and corrective exercise for the Cowboys football program.

Blatnick played for Mike Gundy at OSU from 2008 to 2011 as a defensive lineman. A first team All-Big 12 pick in 2011, Blatnick finished his career with 118 total tackles, 23.5 TFLs, 16 sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles. A three-time All-Academic All-Big 12 selection, Blatnick had 50 tackles, 13.5 TFLs, 8.0 sacks and an interception his senior year to help the Cowboys to a Big 12 championship and a win over Stanford in the Fiesta Bowl.

Following his time at OSU, Blatnick spent time with the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent.

After a brief stint in the NFL, Blatnick went into sales from 2014 until 2020 when he returned to his alma mater.

Blatnick is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS), a Precision Nutrition Certified Nutrition Coach, an NASM Corrective Exercise Specialist, a USA Weightlifting Level 1 Coach, and a Reflexive Performance Reset Level 2. He is also certified with Red Cross-CPR, AED, and first aid.

Blatnick earned his B.S. degree in health education and promotion from Oklahoma State in 2010. He later completed his master’s degree in human performance at OSU in 2023.

Blatnick, and his wife Carmen, have sons Julius and Roman (Beaux).

