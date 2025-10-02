James Taylor to Make Opry Debut

Multi-platinum and Grammy Award-winning music icon James Taylor will make his Grand Ole Opry debut Tuesday, November 11, as part of the Opry’s ongoing 100th anniversary celebration.

Longtime Opry legend George Hamilton IV is credited as the first country artist to champion the songs of James Taylor, recording covers of ‘Carolina in My Mind’ in 1969 and ‘Sweet Baby James’ in 1971, helping introduce Taylor’s music to country audiences.

The award-winning singer/songwriter, who has sold over 100 million albums and is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame, has collaborated with numerous country music artists over the past few decades including Chris Stapleton and Opry member and friend Vince Gill, and performed “Wichita Lineman” at ‘Country Music: In Performance At The White House” in 2011 with Lyle Lovett and Opry member Alison Krauss. Taylor won a Grammy for Best Country Collaboration of the Year for his duet with Krauss on “How’s The World Treating You?”

Taylor will be joined by his Opry member friends Gill and Emmylou Harris. Previously announced artists on the show include Scotty Hasting, Jamey Johnson, Craig Morgan, and Gary Sinise and the Lieutenant Dan Band.

“The Opry has been built over the last 100 years in large part by songwriters and storytellers. To have one of the very best ever with us to celebrate 100 years is amazing to so many of us,” said Dan Rogers, Opry executive producer.

The Opry’s “Rhinestone Milestone” birthday month kicks off the first weekend in October, featuring special OpryPlaza Parties, sponsored by Durango Boots, COUNTRY Financial, and Boot Barn, on October 3, 4, and 5, and a milestone Opry 100 show celebrating 100 years of WSM, radio home of the Opry, on October 5. Additionally, Opry Community Day will be held for all Tennessee residents on October 5. On October 11, the Opry will welcome Kathy Mattea into the family as the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Performances scheduled throughout the month of October include Opry members Patty Loveless, Carrie Underwood, Jamey Johnson, Crystal Gayle, Terri Clark, Pam Tillis, Scotty McCreery, Vince Gill, Trace Adkins, Lauren Alaina, Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show, Ricky Skaggs, Dailey & Vincent, The Gatlin Brothers, Henry Cho, Bill Anderson, Steve Wariner, Gary Mule Deer, The Isaacs, and more.

For a full Opry 100 schedule, tickets, and more info on the Opry’s anniversary year, visit opry.com.

