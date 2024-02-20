James Taylor and His All Star Band to Perform in Nashville

GRAMMY Award-winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, James Taylor announces a Nashville date for his tour, An Evening with James Taylor and His All-Star Band.

Scheduled for Wednesday, June 12 at Bridgestone Arena, tickets go on sale on Friday, February 23rd at 10 am.

James Taylor has entertained audiences with his warm baritone voice and distinctive style of guitar-playing for more than 50 years. Some of his most recognized songs include: Fire and Rain, Country Road, Sweet Baby James, Carolina In My Mind, and in 1971 he scored his first number one single with You’ve Got A Friend, written by Carole King, earning him his first Grammy Award for Best Male Pop Vocal.

