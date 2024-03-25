James K. Polk Home & Museum Hosting Women’s History Tour

The President James K. Polk Home & Museum is hosting a special women’s history tour.

This tour will take guests behind the scenes, around the property and through the Polk Home on a one-hour tour exploring the women of the Polk Home.

This engaging tour will delve into the stories of Sarah Polk and her time as First Lady; Ophelia, the troubled sister who lived in the Sister’s House on the property and Jane, the First Mother who outlives most of her children.

Visitors will also learn about Matlida, an enslaved woman and cook for the Polk family who died from the same cholera outbreak that killed James.

This tour is free for Polk Association Members, and regular ticket fees apply to all other visitors ($14 for adults, $8 for children). Reserve your spot online!

The President James K Polk Home & Musem is located at 301 W 7th St, Columbia.