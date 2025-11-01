James Beard Awarded Chef to Headline Special Luncheon

Les Dames d’Escoffier’s Nashville Chapter will host its 9th annual luncheon and conversation, ‘Lunch with Les Dames,’ on Tuesday, Dec. 2, featuring two-time James Beard Award-winning chef, Christina Tosi.

Prepared by the team at Margot Cafe, this three-course meal will feature dishes inspired from Tosi’s cookbook, ‘Bake Club,’ and includes wine pairings. “As a newcomer to town, it’s an absolute honor to be welcomed by Les Dames d’Escoffier’s Nashville chapter for an afternoon of swapping stories, stirring up inspiration, and celebrating the women who make our food world hum—especially at the beloved Margot Café,” said Tosi. “I am so ready to make new friends and bear hug lifelong ones, alike. I create and eat with the belief that food is both craft and celebration, and I can’t wait to bring that spirit to the table with this incredible community.”

Tosi is the owner of Milk Bar, with bakery locations across the country, an online care package business, and products in the aisles of the grocery store. Fans can expect seasonal dessert releases from Pumpkin Coffeecake Cake to Cider Donut Truffles, Oatmeal Cream Cookies and every cozy flavor and format in between, including several epic collabs over the coming weeks/months.

Tosi’s inventive and nostalgic treats have fueled a national dessert empire. Called “one of the most creative people” by Fast Company, Christina is a Ted speaker and a New York Times bestselling author of seven cookbooks. She is the host of Netflix’s Bake Squad, judge on MasterChef and the feature of Netflix’s docu-series Chef’s Table: Pastry. Besides dessert, her main fuel is keeping it real, and she does just that as she invites bakers into her home kitchen weekly on Bake Club, her come one, come all online weekly baking adventure.

Tickets for ‘Lunch with Les Dames’ are $125 plus fees; ticket price includes lunch, wine pairings, tax, gratuity, and a signed copy of Tosi’s ‘Bake Club.’ Additional books will also be available for purchase at the event.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Nashville Chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier, which supports women in the food, farming, beverage, and hospitality industries through scholarships and grants.

The event takes place on Tuesday, December 2 from 11:30 am until 1:30 pm at Margot Cafe, 1017 Woodland Street, Nashville. Find tickets at Eventbrite.

