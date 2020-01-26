James Avery Artisan Jewelry, located in the CoolSprings Galleria, will close.

The store, located on the lower level of the Galleria, will close on February 22.

Shoppers can still buy items at JamesAvery.com and can use a free 2-day shipping code (SHIP2020).

James Avery offers crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, gemstones and leather handbags which are created by their own skilled artisans. They currently have 93 James Avery stores in five states. You can also shop James Avery at more than 220 Dillard’s stores in Texas and 28 additional states, airport stores in Austin and Houston, Army and Air Force Exchange Service locations at Fort Hood and Fort Belvoir and nationwide through JamesAvery.com.

James Avery started his jewelry business in 1954 in a two-car garage. Just a few years later, Avery created a catalog with sixteen pages and 39 handcrafted jewelry items. The company grew and opened a 20-acre headquarters in Texas. In 2007, James Avery stepped down as CEO after 55 years and passed the reins to his son Chris.

