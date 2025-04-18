JamBox Sandwich Shop Opens in Franklin

A new sandwich shop has opened in Franklin.

JamBox opened its second middle Tennessee location in Franklin at 1311 Murfreesboro Road. On Saturday, April 12th they held a grand opening celebration where diners received a free cookie with a sandwich purchase, and on Sunday you received free ice cream with purchase.

JamBox first announced the opening of the second location on social media in March, stating, “We have a big announcement to make -We are opening up JamBox #2 in Franklin.”

The sandwich shop opened its first location in 2024 in the Wedgewood Houston neighborhood. JamBox Sandwich Shop is a new concept created by restaurateurs Shane Nasby and Tyler Lechtanski, the duo behind Cledis Burgers & Beer Garden. At the Nashville location, it operates inside the Fait la Force brewery; the Frankliin concept is their first standalone shop.

On the curated menu, you will find a selection of sandwiches featuring their savory or signature jam named after popular ’80s and ’90s songs. You will find Purple Rain, a chicken salad sandwich with white American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pecans, and grape jam to the All Eyes on Cheese, featuring pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato, Doritios, and apple butter jam.

The Franklin location is open seven days a week from 11 am – 8 pm.

