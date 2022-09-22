Jack in the Box in Franklin Has Closed

Jack in the Box, located at 3000 Mallory Drive in Franklin, has closed.

The fast food restaurant has boarded up all of the windows. There was no note on the door announcing its closure.

We have reached out to Jack in the Box for comment but have yet to hear back.

There are several other locations in the Nashville area.

40 Dover Crossing Road, Clarksville

5656 Old Hickory Boulevard, Hermitage

3900 Dickerson Pike, Nashville

5615 Charlotte Pike, Nashville

Jack in the Box Inc. was founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation’s largest hamburger chains with more than 2,200 restaurants across 21 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.