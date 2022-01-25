Ja Morant Remains Hot and Keeps Memphis on Top of the Division

The Grizzlies (32-17) sit at 3rd in the Western Conference and hold a 4 game lead over the Mavericks (27-20) in the Southwest Division.

Memphis has lost 2 of their last 3 games but stay on the right track. They had Kyle Anderson and Desmond Bane enter COVID-19 protocol so they were short handed in the last few games. Tyus Jones and Dillon Brooks are also still injured as they wait for their return.

Ja Morant is averaging 32 points a game in the last 4 contests. To go along with that he is dishing out 8 assists per game. Against the Mavericks on Sunday he went head to head with Luka Doncic scoring 35 and pulling down 13 rebounds. Doncic finished with a double-double of his own scoring 37 points with 11 boards. Even though they did not win this game it shows that Morant is still playing at peak performance levels.

The Grizzlies will face off against the Spurs (17-30), Jazz (30-17) and Wizards (23-24) this week. They will travel to San Antonio Wednesday, January 26th and play Washington and Utah at home on Friday, January 28th and Saturday January 29th.