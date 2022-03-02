Ja Morant has Career Night as Memphis Stays in First Place

Ja Morant scores a franchise record 52 points with a highlight-worthy dunk in a win over the Spurs (24-38) Monday night.

The 22-year-old guard has led Memphis to 1st place in the Southwest Division and 3rd place in the entire Western Conference. They are creeping up on the Suns (49-12) and Warriors (43-18) who have led the league the entire season. The Grizzlies are playing their best basketball at the moment and show that they can compete with any team in the NBA.

Memphis will play 2 more games this week. Thursday, March 3rd they will be playing on TNT against the Celtics (36-27). Game time is 6:30 PM. Their other game is this Saturday, March 5th at home against Orlando (15-47).