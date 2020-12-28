J.Mac Brown Joins Affinity Technology Partners as vCIO

Brentwood, TN – Affinity Technology Partners is pleased to announce J.Mac Brown has joined as Virtual Chief Information Officer (vCIO). This position is a key role in Affinity’s service offering, working closely with clients to help them determine and manage the best technology solutions for their strategic business needs.

“We are confident J.Mac will provide excellent support to help Affinity expand our mission to ‘bring high value to our clients via innovative technology solutions with consistent execution,’” says Sean Wright, CEO of Affinity Technology Partners. “He brings an executive view and experience as he works alongside our clients, helping them achieve their business goals with technology. I’m excited to welcome him to Affinity to continue delighting our clients with business leadership and execution. He is a seasoned IT veteran and understands the value of the partnership between business strategies and technology solutions.”

Before joining Affinity, Brown served as Vice President of Operations for the branding and story-telling company Advent who primarily serves collegiate and professional sports. He attended Auburn University, 1985-1989, worked in the operations and IT services at American Airlines, Kidpower in Brentwood, Fellowship Bible Church and Advent. He is a big believer in the Managed Service Provider (MSP) model, utilizing many of those services in the course of his leadership roles during the past 30 years.

Brown and his wife Julie, an interior designer, have four grown boys, an architect, a logistics/entrepreneur, and two in college. Brown serves on the Board of Trustees for Brentwood Academy. He and his family live in Franklin and are founding members of Fellowship Bible Church.

About Affinity Technology Partners

Founded in 2002, Affinity Technology Partners is one of the most trusted providers of managed IT services in Middle Tennessee. The company specializes in comprehensive outsourced IT services, including network management, systems administration, cyber security, proactive maintenance, end-user support, and CIO-level strategy for small and mid-size businesses. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn., Affinity assists clients in various industries including healthcare, legal, financial services, professional services, manufacturing, construction, and non-profits. Learn more at www.affinitytechpartners.com.