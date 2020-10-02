Izzy’s Feel Good Food to Open in Franklin

Izzy’s Feel Good Food will open October 8 at 901 Columbia Avenue in Franklin (in the former Moe’s BBQ location.)

Via Instagram, Izzy’s announced its grand opening will be Thursday, October 8, stating, “Some days you just want a great burger and fries. Am I right?! 🍔 🍟 This time next week, our doors will be officially OPEN!! 🥰🎉 Swing by for some feel good food and a socially distant air high-five!! We can’t wait to serve you Franklin! ❤️ #izzysfranklin#feelgoodfood #burgerlicious#friesbeforeguys#familyownedrestaurant#downtownfranklintn #franklintn#grandopening October 8th!”

A menu has not been shared yet, however, on the website it shows a photo of street tacos, a dessert with a description that says “have you tasted our vegan dishes” and a photo of beers on tap stating they will have 12 on tap at the restaurant.

The website shares they are a chef-driven restaurant, offering something for everyone and local music.

Hours stated for the restaurant are 11 am – 9 pm but it’s unclear if this is seven days a week or just for the opening day.

We’ve reached out to Izzy’s for more information.

For the latest news, follow Izzy’s Feel Good Food on Instagram.