Izzy’s Feel Good Food to Close

Another restaurant in downtown Franklin will close in February.

Izzy’s Feel Good Food announced on social media it will close for service on February 10th. The locally-owned restaurant at 901 Columbia Avenue opened in October 2020.

In talking about closing, they shared that food costs have increased, labor costs have increased, and the stress of running a restaurant are all reasons for closing.

Stating, “But, there is the other side of the restaurant coin that essentially is pain and hard work. A lot has been said about how tough the restaurant business is, but even more so how tough the last few years in particular have been. Costs of food, beverage, supplies, and even labor have increased by 40-50%, but there is a limit on how much you can charge for a burger and fries. There is constant stress, accompanied by hundreds of sleepless, restless nights – worrying about the livelihoods of all of our staff, who really became like family. My running joke, that I will not miss, is walking into the restaurant every day and being told 1) some piece of equipment broke 2) we are out of something 3) one of our staff called out…usually the dishwasher (except Pancho – he always showed up). We’d like to encourage the public to keep supporting local, family-owned places here in our community. We applaud all of the restaurants out there that are still making it work and still keeping up the fight: we know how hard that is. Our doors will close after service so n February 10th.”

