Iyana Moore Goes Off for 37 Points in Win at Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. January 11, 2024 – Junior Iyana Moore recorded a career-high 37-point performance, while graduate student Jordyn Cambridge posted a double-double as the No. 24-ranked Vanderbilt women’s basketball team scored a 95-73 victory at Kentucky on Thursday to move to 3-0 in SEC action. “>

Moore’s scored the most points in a game by a Commodore this season, with the junior shooting a blistering hot 82.4 percent from the floor, as the Murfreesboro, Tennessee, native connected on 14-of-17 attempts. It is Moore’s second career game with 30 or more points. “>

The win pushes Vanderbilt’s overall record to 16-1 on the year and 3-0 in SEC play. The Commodores’ 16-1 record marks the second-best start to a season through the first 17 games in program history. Meanwhile, Vandy opens the SEC season with three-straight victories for the first time since the 2008-09 campaign. Vanderbilt also picked up back-to-back road SEC wins for the first time since Jan. 9, 2014, at Auburn (74-65) and Jan. 16, 2014, at Mississippi State (80-74). “>

