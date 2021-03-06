IveyCake Makes Birthday Cake for Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher’s Son

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s son, Isaiah, recently turned 6. Part of his birthday celebration included a Power Ranger’s cake made by Brentwood bakery IveyCake.

IveyCake has made several cakes for Isaiah’s birthday: check out the Scooby-Doo-themed cake made for Isaiah’s fifth birthday and the Muppet-themed cake made for his fourth birthday.

“Thank you @carrieunderwood for letting us create this beauty and for having a kid with impeccable taste❤️ Happy Birthday Isaiah!,” stated IveyCake via Instagram.

Ivey Cake is located at 117 Franklin Rd B, Brentwood, TN 37027.

Underwood shared a tribute to her son via Instagram, “Today, we celebrate Isaiah…because today, he is 6 whole years old! Isaiah, you are kind, funny, smart, the best big brother, a lover of cuddles and crafts and you have the biggest heart and the best imagination!”

She continued, “You love to make people feel good and you especially love to make them laugh! God has given you so many gifts and every day, I thank Him that I get to be your mom! I love you, Monkey! Happy birthday!”

Underwood recently announced an album of gospel hymns, titled My Savior. The new album will be released on CD and Digital on March 26, 2021, just prior to the Easter holiday, and on vinyl on April 30. My Savior is co-produced by Carrie and GRAMMY® Award winner David Garcia, with whom she co-produced her critically-acclaimed 2018 Platinum album Cry Pretty. Underwood just released “Great is Thy Faithfulness” a duet recorded with CeCe Winans which is available now.

My Savior will consist of covers of traditional gospel hymns Carrie grew up singing and is a spiritual companion to Underwood’s first-ever Christmas album, My Gift.