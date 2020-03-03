Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood’s oldest son Isaiah just turned five!

Local bakery, Ivey Cake made a Scooby-Doo themed cake for the occasion. The detailed cake includes the Mystery Machine van with a number five on it. Standing next to the Mystery Machine van is Shaggy holding Scooby-Doo. And according to Underwood, the party was held at Defy Nashville, previously Above All, a trampoline park in Brentwood.

Ivey Cake has made several birthday cakes for the Underwood/Fisher family. In January, the bakery made a birthday cake for the couple’s youngest son, who recently turned one. and last year, Ivey Cake helped the family celebrate Isaiah’s fourth birthday with a muppet cake.

Underwood shared on Instagram, “Just wanted to thank @iveycakestore and @defynashville for making Isaiah’s birthday celebration extra special! The cake was beyond amazing and all the kiddos left full and tired out! Tonight, when Isaiah was saying his prayers he thanked God for all of his friends and for the wonderful day he had…that made it all worth it.”

Just ahead of the party, Underwood reflected on Isaiah turning five.

Posting on Instagram, she wrote:

“Where did these last five years go? It’s so bittersweet watching your children grow up. You want them to stay little and chubby and cuddly forever but it’s also so much fun seeing them turn into little people! Isaiah, you are funny and smart and such a caring little boy! You already have so much love for God and for all those around you. The day I became your mother was the day my life changed forever. You are five today but you will always be my baby boy…no matter how old you get. Thank you for being you.”