It’s Outdoor Movie Time at Berry Farms

Summer brings outdoor movie events across the area.

The Berry Farms community in south Franklin will host three outdoor movies this summer at Hughes Mill Park.

Mark your calendars for Berry Farms’ first outdoor movie of the summer on Saturday, June 18. Two other dates scheduled for outdoor movie events are Saturday, July 9th, and Saturday, July 18th.

The first movie on June 18 will be Sandlot, the story of how Scottie Smalls moves to a new neighborhood and makes friends by playing baseball at the sandlot. While having fun playing baseball, the new group of friends also has some fun adventures. It’s a great family movie.

Find the summer movie event at 4001 Hughes Crossing Franklin beginning at 8 pm. See more details here.