It’s a Madhouse at Grassland Middle

Don’t miss the chaotic treasure hunt during Grassland Middle’s production of It’s a Madhouse, opening Friday, March 3, 2023.

A best-selling mystery author is dead, and his dysfunctional family is waiting to see who receives the majority of his estate. To their surprise, the author condensed his fortune into one mysterious object. Whoever finds it first gets the money. Between greedy family members, a nosy news team, a trio of ghost hunters and more, this is one show you don’t want to miss.

Tickets for the show may be purchased online for $5 per student and $8 for adults. Tickets will also be sold at the door for $10. The dates and times of the performances are listed below:

Friday, March 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 5 at 2 p.m.

