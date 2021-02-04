It’s a Great Time to Get a Library Card

County Mayor Rogers Anderson has challenged the Williamson County Public Library (WCPL) to increase community membership. The library is encouraging all county residents age 4 and up to get your free library card now.

Getting a library card is easy peasy! Here’s how:

Call the Main Circulation at 615-595-1277and activate a 2 month online-only eCard that must be upgraded to a physical card after the 2 month period

Visit your local WCPL branch, with proof of residency and photo ID, to receive their library card

Why get a library card? Having WCPL membership allows you to borrow from our collection both in person and online, utilize research tools and databases for any kind of project, as well as computer and printing services.

Your library card provides access to a variety of things including movies, book club kits, and even a metal detector or two! WCPL also hosts a variety of programs and services that are free of charge. Everything from curbside holds pickup, virtual storytime, crafts for all age groups, a rotating art gallery, and a yearly seed exchange.

And don’t forget about the prizes! New cardholders who join by May 30, 2021, are eligible to win one of three prizes – a Nintendo Switch Lite, a $50 Visa Gift Card, or a $25 Visa Gift Card. Any new member of any age could win!

The WCPL has six convenient locations throughout the county: the Main library in Franklin, and branches in Bethesda, College Grove, Fairview, Leiper’s Fork, and Nolensville. Don’t miss out on all the Library has to offer and for a chance to win one of our three prizes.