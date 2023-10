October 2, 2023 – Investigators want to speak with the subject in the video below. On September 10th, the owners of this home were having an open house.

After the open house, the owners discovered several items inside the home were missing. This subject is a person of interest.





If you have information about this incident, please contact Detective Gillam at sgillam@springhilltn.org or 931-451-0783 or submit an anonymous tip here.

Source: Spring Hill Police Department