It’s Your Last Chance to See the Chris Stapleton Exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame

Visitors to the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum will have until Sunday, June 25, to see the exhibition “Chris Stapleton: Since 1978”, presented by Ram Trucks. The exhibit, which opened last July, chronicles the course of Stapleton’s multi-faceted musical career, from his Kentucky roots and success as a Nashville songwriter to his rise to stardom as one of country music’s most powerful and unique voices.

A dynamic singer, songwriter and musician, Stapleton has collaborated with artists ranging from Country Music Hall of Fame member Bobby Bare and Carlos Santana to pop stars Justin Timberlake and Pink. Before his breakout success in 2015 with his quadruple-platinum album Traveller, he proved his musical mettle for more than a decade as an in-demand songwriter in Nashville. In addition to Stapleton’s own hit recordings, more than 170 of his songs have been recorded by a diverse roster of artists, including Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Alison Krauss & Union Station, George Strait, Sheryl Crow, Thomas Rhett, Lee Ann Womack and many more.

Items featured in the exhibit include instruments, awards, stage and screen costumes and personal artifacts.