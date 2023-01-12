It’s Time to Order Girl Scout Cookies – This Year There’s a New Flavor to Try

It’s time to place your order for Girl Scout Cookies this year. The cookie that sells itself with the popular tag along, thin mints, and and samoas is adding a new cookie to the lineup.
Raspberry Rally looks similar to a thin mint with its wafer like shape and chocolate coating with a raspberry flavoring, however, this cookie is only available to purchase and order online.
Here’s how to order cookies this year.
- If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies. Please check with your local council, a Girl Scout you know, or use our cookie finder at www.girlscoutcookies.org to find a booth and purchase cookies.
- You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to stay informed about how to purchase Girl Scout Cookies and other exciting Girl Scout news. Learn more about the Terms and Conditions and the SMS Privacy Policy.
- Beginning February 27, cookie lovers will be able to purchase cookies to be shipped directly to their homes by entering their zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder. This link can also be used to find a local booth, to purchase cookies, and/or to donate cookies for local community causes.