It’s the Holiday Season on Disney+ and Hulu

Disney+ and Hulu’s Jolly Holiday Lineup, All Wrapped in One Festive Bow, Features Magical New Premieres and Timeless Classics.

Bluey – Now Available

A Christmas Story – November 20

CMA Country Christmas – December 3

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw – December 5

Dancing with the Holidays – December 2

Die Hard – Now Streaming

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade – December 25

Dunk the Halls – December 25

Electric Bloom – Now Available

Family Guy Hulu Exclusive Holiday Special: Disney’s Hulu’s Family Guy’s Hallmark Channel’s Lifetime’s Familiar Holiday Movie – November 28

Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Now Streaming

Freakier Friday – Now Streaming

The Great Christmas Light Fight – December 5

Home Alone – Now Streaming

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025 – December 18

Joy to the World – Now Streaming

Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas – December 10

Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends – Now Available

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends – November 26

Me & Mickey – Now Available

Minnie’s Bow-Toons Pet Hotel – Now Available

Mickey & Minnie Holiday Songs: Christmas shorts – December 5

Monsters Funday Football – December 8

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – November 20

The Polar Express – November 20

Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol – November 28

RoboGobo – December 3

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas – Now Streaming

The Santa Clause – Now Streaming

The Santa Clause 2 – Now Streaming

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause – Now Streaming

Snow Angels Music Video, Inspired by ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires – Now Available

SuperKitties – December 17

The End of an Era – December 12

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show – December 12

The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular – December 2

Vampirina: Teenage Vampire – Now Available

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie – Now Available

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie Yule Log – Now Available

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place – Now Available

