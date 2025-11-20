It’s the Holiday Season on Disney+ and Hulu

Disney+ and Hulu’s Jolly Holiday Lineup, All Wrapped in One Festive Bow, Features Magical New Premieres and Timeless Classics.
Bluey – Now Available
A Christmas Story – November 20
CMA Country Christmas – December 3
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw – December 5
Dancing with the Holidays – December 2
Die Hard – Now Streaming
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade – December 25
Dunk the Halls – December 25
Electric Bloom – Now Available
Family Guy Hulu Exclusive Holiday Special: Disney’s Hulu’s Family Guy’s Hallmark Channel’s Lifetime’s Familiar Holiday Movie – November 28
Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Now Streaming
Freakier Friday – Now Streaming
The Great Christmas Light Fight – December 5
Home Alone – Now Streaming
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025 – December 18
Joy to the World – Now Streaming
Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas – December 10
Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends – Now Available
Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends – November 26
Me & Mickey – Now Available
Minnie’s Bow-Toons Pet Hotel – Now Available
Mickey & Minnie Holiday Songs: Christmas shorts – December 5
Monsters Funday Football – December 8
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – November 20
The Polar Express – November 20
Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol – November 28
RoboGobo – December 3
Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas – Now Streaming
The Santa Clause – Now Streaming
The Santa Clause 2 – Now Streaming
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause – Now Streaming
Snow Angels Music Video, Inspired by ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires – Now Available
SuperKitties – December 17
The End of an Era – December 12
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show – December 12
The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular – December 2
Vampirina: Teenage Vampire – Now Available
A Very Jonas Christmas Movie – Now Available
A Very Jonas Christmas Movie Yule Log – Now Available
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place – Now Available
