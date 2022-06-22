It’s the 19th Year for Blackberry Jam with Headliner Pat McLaughlin

Blackberry Jam is back for its 19th year.

Taking place at Boyd Mill Farm, 3395 Blazer Road in Franklin, the event will be headlined by Pat McLaughlin on Saturday, June 25th from 4:30 – 8:30 pm.

Kicking off the event will be America’s Got Talent alum Quintavious Johnson, followed by folk duo Carol and Dale and friends then Rebecca Frazier takes the stage.

Blackberry Jam is presented by Franklin’s Downtown and Noon Rotary Clubs, and joined this year by Franklin Breakfast Rotary Club. With stage sponsor LP Building Solutions and support from 30 other area businesses and organizations, these perennial sponsors demonstrate the best of our wonderful community.

The event will benefit Hard Bargain Association. Gates open at 4 pm with music beginning at 4:30 p, this is a rain or shine event.

Advance tickets are $10, the event has limited capacity. Tickets at the gate will only be sold until the venue has reached capacity.

With your ticket purchase online, you can order dinner from Menu Maker Catering with a choice of BBQ meal or a Veggie dinner box. No food trucks will be on site this year.

Attendees are welcome to bring their own picnic – lawn chairs, blankets, and coolers. Chairs are not provided, and they ask you to not tents please.

Buy tickets here.