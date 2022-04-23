It’s Record Store Day – Check Out These 16 Local Record Stores

Record Store Day is today, Saturday, April 23rd.
This holiday has been celebrated since 2007 when people come together to recognize the culture of locally owned record shops across the nation. There are still plenty of stores that keep the culture alive around Middle Tennessee.
1Variety Records
24 Public Square, Columbia, TN 38401
http://www.varietyrecords.com/
https://www.facebook.com/VarietyRecordShop/
The funky and historic Variety Record Shop is your hometown Record Store.
2Spinners Record Shop
2001 Campbell Station Pkwy a3, Spring Hill, TN 37174
http://www.spinnersspringhill.com/
https://www.facebook.com/spinnersrecordshop
https://www.instagram.com/spinnersrecordshop/
Vinyl record and media shop in Spring Hill, TN. We buy and sell vinyl records! Great selection of rare and hard-to-find records!
3Luna Record Shop
230 Franklin Rd #12d, Franklin, TN 37064
https://www.facebook.com/lunarecordshop
https://www.instagram.com/lunarecordshop/
Two sisters brought the joy of flipping through vinyl to our hometown, located in the Factory at Franklin in Franklin, TN. All of our used vinyl is cleaned on a professional VPI cleaning machine, play-graded, and then packaged in a resealable sleeve to protect the sleeve and the wax. Fresh used arrivals go out daily and New vinyl comes in once or twice a week. We also take care of any special order requests as well.
Brenna Gentry // Calvert Gentry McMahan
co-owners/curators
4Carpe Diem
212 S Margin St, Franklin, TN 37064
http://www.carpediem212.com/contact/
https://www.instagram.com/carpediem_212/
We are Franklin’s first record store, located in historic downtown. Our doos have been open for 4 years and are run by the same owner as Kimbro’s Pickin’ Parlor next door. We strive to bring old vinyl, new life, and keep the good vibes going. Music is the most powerful form of communication and we want to keep the conversation going. Carpe diem is music and art’s love child! We specialize in vintage vinyl, but amongst the bins are antique oddities, vintage clothing, fine art, vintage cameras, record players, and far beyond. We are and sell between 200-500 records a week in order to keep your collections growing.
5Studio 931
108 W 7th St, Columbia, TN 38401
https://studio931.business.site/?utm_source=gmb&utm_medium=referral
https://www.facebook.com/studio931/
Vinyl records, unique items, vintage to modern, and one of a kind. We find and sell unusual and unique items for your home. Art Work, Mid Century Modern, Antique, Farm House, and more. We are on the Third Floor of Bleu32 Vintage Marketplace in Columbia TN.
6Alison’s Record Shop
994A Davidson Dr, Nashville, TN 37205
https://www.alisonsrecordshop.com/
https://www.facebook.com/alisonsrecordshop/
Experience music in a whole new way when you purchase a vinyl record from Alison’s Record Shop in Nashville, TN. Along with the beautiful, rich sound that comes from listening to an LP on a turntable, you’ll love the laid-back environment and friendly service at our family-owned record store. We’re always adding to our selection, so stop by often to check out the latest records we have in stock. Record Shop for a truly unique musical experience.
7The Groove
1103 Calvin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206
https://shop.thegroovenashville.com/
https://www.facebook.com/TheGrooveNashville
An East Nashville fixture, since 2007. We carry an assortment of new and used vinyl, CDs, and cassettes. Crate diver approved. We are proud to be a part of the East Nashville community for over a decade! We’ve loved creating an environment where all are welcome and music is for everyone. We strive to be a part of and give back to this great neighborhood so stop by for a visit. Keep an eye out for events too, they’re free and always fun. Come dig through the crates and see what vinyl awaits! We have new and used vinyl, CDs and cassettes.
8Ernest Tubb Record Shop
417 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203
https://www.facebook.com/ernesttubbrecordshops/
Providing Country, Bluegrass & Gospel music products for over 73 years. Specializing in hard-to-find CDs, DVDs, Books, Songbooks, and Vinyl/Lp’s. The Midnite Jamboree is BROADCAST every Saturday night at Midnight on-air castle of the south WSM 650 AM.
9The Great Escape
810 NW Broad St #202, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
5400 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37209
105 Gallatin Pike N, Madison, TN 37115
https://thegreatescapeonline.com/
https://www.facebook.com/thegreatescapenashville
https://www.instagram.com/thegreatescapemurfreesboro
Records-Comic Books-Games-Movies-CDs-Toys-Collectibles-Stereo Equipment & More
WE BUY & SELL! A HUGE selection of USED & NEW DVDs, CDs, Video Games, Comic Books, Records, Toys, Role Playing Games & CCG Cards, VHS, Posters, Books, Music, Movies & Sports Memorabilia, and more! BUY-SELL-TRADE
10Phonoluxe Records Music
2609 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211
https://www.facebook.com/phonoluxerecords
Buy and Sell RECORDS, CDs, CASSETTES, POSTERS, MOVIES & MUSIC MEMORABILIA. Most everything music-related. We sell LPs and a vast amount of CDs, ranging from the mainstream catalogs to the very esoteric. Great selection of Blues, Jazz, Country, and Folk as well as Rock and R&B. We’re always looking to buy collections – Vinyl, CDs and Movies.
11Third Man Records
623 7th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203
https://www.thirdmanrecords.com/
https://www.facebook.com/ThirdManRecords/
http://www.instagram.com/thirdmanrecords
Third Man Records was launched by Jack White in Detroit, MI in 2001, and in 2009 opened its current Nashville, TN location, which houses a record store, novelties lounge (featuring the Third Man Record Booth), label offices, and distribution center, photo studio, and the world’s only live venue with direct-to-acetate recording capabilities. Third Man is an innovator in the world of vinyl records and a boundary pusher in the world of recorded music, aiming to bring tangibility and spontaneity back into the record business and issue releases that leave no doubt in the minds of listeners that music is indeed sacred.
12Grimey’s New & Preloved Music
1060 East Trinity Lane, Nashville, TN 37216
https://www.facebook.com/GrimeysRecords/
http://www.instagram.com/grimeys
We are Nashville’s premier independent record store. We stock new & preloved CDs, LPs, and DVDs. We have awesome free in-store performances and so much more
13Century 21 Music & More
125 Lasseter Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
https://www.century21musicandmore.com/
https://www.facebook.com/century21musicandmore
http://www.instagram.com/century21musicandmore
Murfreesboro’s coolest vinyl and smoke shop! Records, CDs, tapes, & glass. We also carry clothing, jewelry, incense, herbal cleansers, and locally made items. Serving you since 1974!
14Vinyl Tap
2038 Greenwood Ave, Nashville, TN 37206
http://www.vinyltapnashville.com/
https://www.facebook.com/vinyltapnashville
http://www.instagram.com/vinyltapnashville
Vinyl Tap is a neighborhood bar and record store in East Nashville, TN. We have thousands of Records for you to browse. For the time being, we have a great local or regional craft beer to go. Chill music-centric watering hole with craft brews, updated bar fare & vinyl records for sale.
15Disk Go Joe’s
211A N Main St, Goodlettsville, TN 37072
https://disk-go-joes.business.site/
USED RECORDS, JEWELRY, ART, AND MORE! Excellent selection of used vinyl and music memorabilia. 50-100 new records are added each week! The store also features locally custom-made jewelry and music-related art. Stop by to demo a custom cigar box guitar!
16Elevator Vinyl
115 Sanders Ferry Rd, Hendersonville, TN 37075
https://www.facebook.com/elevatorvinyltn
We are Hendersonville’s only record store! You can always order from our online store, too! Stop by & check out all the best vinyl treasures for your listening pleasure!