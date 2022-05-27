It’s National Road Trip Day – Check Out These Interesting Facts About the Interstate System

The Friday before Memorial Day has been declared National Road Trip Day, says nationaldaycalendar.com. Memorial Day is often seen as the official kickoff to summer and millions of Americans take a vacation over the holiday weekend, primarily by car.
As many of you may be planning a Memorial Day weekend road trip, here are some interesting facts about the interstate system that you may not know. Learn more interesting things about interstates in the video below – “The Interstate’s Forgotten Code” created by CGP Grey.
- Interstate numbers ending in zero always travel east/west.
- Interstate numbers ending in five always travel north/south.
- I-90 is the longest interstate in the country where you can drive continuously from Boston to Seattle.
- America’s smallest interstate is 878 in New York which runs under a mile.
- Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico use their own interstate system as they are not connected to the rest of the country.