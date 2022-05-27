It’s National Road Trip Day – Check Out These Interesting Facts About the Interstate System

By
Source Staff
-

The Friday before Memorial Day has been declared National Road Trip Day, says nationaldaycalendar.com.  Memorial Day is often seen as the official kickoff to summer and millions of Americans take a vacation over the holiday weekend, primarily by car.

As many of you may be planning a Memorial Day weekend road trip, here are some interesting facts about the interstate system that you may not know. Learn more interesting things about interstates in the video below – “The Interstate’s Forgotten Code” created by CGP Grey.

  1. Interstate numbers ending in zero always travel east/west.
  2. Interstate numbers ending in five always travel north/south.
  3. I-90 is the longest interstate in the country where you can drive continuously from Boston to Seattle.
  4. America’s smallest interstate is 878 in New York which runs under a mile.
  5. Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico use their own interstate system as they are not connected to the rest of the country.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here