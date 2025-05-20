It’s Fried Pickle Season at Shake Shack

Move aside Crinkle Cuts – it’s time for our newest side to make its debut!

Brine-y, Crispy, Craveable. Our newest side, Fried Pickles are here, and they are stealing the spotlight. Featuring thick, juicy dill pickles fried to perfection, with a crisp outer layer packed full of flavor, for everything your summer BBQ (and beyond!) needs.

These Fried Pickles come with a side of our Buttermilk Ranch and can be enjoyed on their own, but they’re even better when paired with a Sandwich, hot dog or even our Crinkle Cuts.

As the first ever additional side to join Shake Shack’s menu since our Crinkle Cuts, these Fried Pickles are only here for a limited time, so don’t miss your chance to bite into something legendary.

Source: Shake Shack

