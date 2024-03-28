Isaiah Walker Named CSC Academic All-District

March 26, 2024 – Belmont University men’s basketball player Isaiah Walker has been named to the 2023-24 College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District® Men’s Basketball Team, the organization announced Tuesday.

Walker holds a 3.75 grade-point average in business administration. The Wyoming, Ohio native has 64 career game appearances and ranks among team leaders in rebounds, assists and steals this season.

He averaged 5.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game during the 2023-24 season.

The 6-5 guard posted double figure scoring in both games against Drake.

Walker is a two-time Missouri Valley Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete Team honoree and is a candidate for the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) DI-AAA ADA Scholar-Athlete Team.

He is a member of the Belmont Office of Leadership Development (BOLD) team and the men’s basketball representative on the campus and Missouri Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC).

Source: Belmont

