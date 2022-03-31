Is Your Home Spring Ready? Carpet One Can Help With Their Spring Issue of ‘Beautiful Design Made Simple’

With Spring here, it’s time to make your home more refreshing. There are plenty of ways to rejuvenate your living spaces. To help, you need to check out Carpet One’s Spring Issue of Beautiful Design Made Simple. Below is a quick look at what to expect from the new spring issue.
15 Tips to Reduce Clutter and Add Storage
When it comes to spring cleaning, there’s no better way to get started than by going through your items and getting rid of what you don’t need. And, while doing so, finding some new areas where you can create storage. These five tips will help you do just that! You’ll be on your way to a clean spring refresh in no time!
2Springing Into Nursery Nesting
Do you have a baby on the way? Are you looking for some inspiration to bring your nursery from drab to fab? These inspirational spaces will help you get some ideas on how to create a nursery that is just as elevated and beautiful as any other room in your home! Check out pale pastels, busy prints, neutrals, vintage looks, and more.
3Personalizing Your Lake Home Q&A with Kandrac & Kole
In this gorgeous lake home designed by Kandrac & Kole, we’re getting answers to how to personalize a lake home so that it’s equally useful and beautiful. Find out what makes this home unique and learn about how to add pieces that make a lake home feel flawlessly custom.
4A Guide to Rec Space Flooring
Whether it’s an outdoor pool or patio, workout room, or multipurpose area in your home, we’re diving into our top picks for rec space flooring. Check out carpet, luxury vinyl, and even waterproof hardwood that is practical and trendy.
