Is There an Off Season for Golf_ Santa Says “NO!”

Did you know Santa is a big fan of golf? When he’s not busy supervising the construction of toys at the North Pole or delivering gifts to millions of people around the world in a single night, he likes to hit the links.

Santa knows there is no such thing as an “off season” when it comes to golf. We hear he likes to unwind after Christmas by hitting a few rounds of golf in sunny destinations.

If you’re like Santa, what’s the best way to get your winter golf fix while living in Middle Tennessee?

Stay or Go?

Should you play local or try to get away? While golf vacations are fun, sometimes you just can’t wait for the next vacation. So, what’s local? Fortunately, Middle Tennessee has relatively mild winters and plenty of sunny days during the colder months. So even if the temperature drops, bundle up and hit the greens. Local public courses year-round include:

Shelby

Harpeth Hills

Percy Warner

Two Rivers

Ted Rhodes

McCabe

Golf Vacations

If the cold gets to be too much, you may just want to get away. If you’re heading on a golf getaway, here are our top three golf destinations with incredible public courses.

Florida is an easy trip from Tennessee for great golfing. One of our favorite spots is TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach in Northeast Florida. The weather is fantastic and the entire state is filled with other beautiful and challenging golf courses.

Or, pack your golf travel bag and head west to Monterey, CA, where you can play an iconic course like Pebble Beach. Change things up and enjoy some rounds at Spyglass Hills, Spanish Bay and Poppy Hills.

Our final top destination might surprise you…Bandon, OR. With five full-size 18-hole courses, you won’t be bored with the golf offerings on this other popular West Coast vacation.

Shop Early and Save Big

Golf and other fitness activities are too important to limit savings to just one day. So Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood and Play It Again Sports ~ Hendersonville are offering a Black Friday 9 Day Event from Sunday November 21 through Monday November 29!

Take 20% off golf travel bags during the sale and find other Daily Deals and Hot Holiday Buys, including USA themed mallet and putter covers for just $14.99 each.

Want to know more about the great sales? Plan your savings at Play it Again Sports ~ Brentwood Black Friday Event or Play It Again Sports ~ Hendersonville Black Friday Event.

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

1701 Mallory Lane, Suite 350

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-661-1107

[email protected]

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 – 8; Saturday 10 – 6; Sunday: 12 – 5

Play It Again Sports ~ Hendersonville

201 North Anderson Lane, Suite 300

Hendersonville, TN 37075

615-822-6633

[email protected]

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 – 7; Saturday 10 – 6; Sunday: 12 – 5

Have a question for Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood, fill out the form below: