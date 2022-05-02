Is Jon Bon Jovi Opening a Venue on Broadway?

Jon Bon Jovi could be opening a new venue on Broadway just steps away from the newly announced Garth Brooks honky tonk.

Nashville Business Journal is reporting multiple sources that connect the rock star with plans for a venue to be built at 405 Broadway.

In October 2021, it was reported Josh and Tara Joseph purchased the empty lot that sits between Nudies and Merchants on Broadway. At that time, it was speculated that might be the Garth Brooks bar or another celebrity bar. The venue was reported to be 35,000 square feet with five stories.

Other clues the new space could be a Jon Bon Jovi venue, Nashville Business Journal reported an LLC was registered with the State of Tennessee with the name “JBJ Broadway”, the JBJ is associated with other Bon Jovi endeavors.

Bon Jovi has other restaurant endeavors, JBJ Soul Kitchen is a non-profit community restaurant run by the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, a place where you pay a suggested donation amount for a meal. There are two locations in New Jersey.

If the Jon Bon Jovi venue is confirmed for Broadway, it will be one of the first non-country bars to take residence on Honky Tonk row joining Jimmy Buffet and Kid Rock who opened his bar back in 2018.

The Bon Jovi 2022 tour made a stop at Bridgestone Arena on April 30.

Eric Church also announced a new venue on Broadway which will be called Chiefs at 200 Broadway.