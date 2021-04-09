Iroquois Steeplechase Tickets Now on Sale

The Iroquois Steeplechase tickets are now on sale. The annual event is returning to Percy Warner Park on June 26 after cancelling in 2020 due to the pandemic. Patrons will be allowed to be in-person at this year’s events following the local official’s guidelines.

Iroquois Steeplechase Chairman Dwight Hall said, “We couldn’t be more excited to open ticket sales for the Iroquois Steeplechase. Our patrons are eager to enjoy a full day of horse racing, food and fashion with their friends in one of Nashville’s most beautiful outdoor settings at Percy Warner Park. Tickets will be limited and we encourage those that want to attend to get their tickets early.”

Event organizers have been working diligently with the Metro Nashville Health Department and the Metro Parks Department to create a safe environment for all fans across the grounds. All ticket options remain open except individual tickets due to the current health regulations. Individual tickets may be added at a later date.

“Our patrons are more eager than ever to see the return of one of Nashville’s grandest traditions. This year promises to be one of the top must-see events in our vibrant city and one you won’t want to miss,” Hall added.

About Iroquois Steeplechase

The Iroquois Steeplechase is an iconic sporting event that has been Nashville’s rite of spring since 1941. Normally, held the second Saturday of each May at Percy Warner Park, the annual event attracts more than 25,000 spectators and is Music City’s celebration of time-honored traditions, Tennessee hospitality and southern fashions. The event also supports several philanthropic causes and has donated more than $10 million to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt since 1981. To learn more about Steeplechase, visit www.iroquoissteeplechase.org.